Jharkhand Board class 8th admit card at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 11, 2023 09:27 PM IST

Jharkhand Board class 8th examination from April 13 in two shifts.

Jharkhand Academic Council has released the Jharkhand class 8th examination admit card for the year 2023. The class 8th admit cards are available at the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The board has instructed school principals to download the Jharkhand Board 8th admit card from the council's website and handover to the concerned students.

The Jharkhand class 8th board examination will be held on April 13 in two shifts from 9: 45 pm to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm. The Jharkhand class 8th board examination will be conducted through OMR sheets. Candidates will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Exam dateFirst sitting from 9;45 to 1 pmSecond sitting from 2pm to 5:15 pm
April 13Paper I- Hindi, english and one of the additional language subjectPaper -II Mathematics, Science and social Science

Jharkhand Board class 8th admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “class viii exam 2023 || admit card”

Key in your login details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Notification here

