Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Jharkhand combined civil services prelims rescheduled
competitive exams

Jharkhand combined civil services prelims rescheduled

The Jharkhand combined civil services prelims exam which was earlier scheduled on September 12, will now be held on September 19, the state public service commission, JPSC has said in official notification.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Jharkhand combined civil services prelims rescheduled(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Jharkhand combined civil services prelims exam which was earlier scheduled on September 12, will now be held on September 19, the state public service commission, JPSC has said in official notification. The Commission had initially scheduled the exam on May 2 however, it was postponed later.

Further details regarding the exam will be released on the official website, jpsc.gov.in, the Commission has informed candidates.

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector post, 40 for Police Sub Inspector post, 16 for District Coordinator post, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director posts, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner post, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar post, 6 for Assistant Registrar post, 9 for Planning officer post, and 17 for Probation Officer post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc exam jpsc recruitment jpsc main exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JKSSB answer keys 2021 released of exams held from Aug 17-24 for various posts

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP