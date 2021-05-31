JIPMAT 2021: Last date to apply today on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JIPMAT 2021 registration ends today, May 31, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 04:02 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JIPMAT 2021 on May 31, 2021. The submission of online application forms shall be accepted till 5 pm and the submission of fee upto 11.50 pm. Candidates who have not applied for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can now apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The correction window will open on June 5 and will close on June 10, 2021. Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 pm and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11.50 pm. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates.

Direct link to apply here

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS as per Central List will have to pay 2000/- as application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD category and transgender will have to pay 1000/- as application fees.

The examination has been postponed by the Agency keeping under consideration the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed on official website of NTA.

