National Testing Agency, NTA has started the JIPMAT 2025 registration process on February 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. JIPMAT 2025: Registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT, check exam date here

The last date to apply for the examination is March 10, 2025. The last date for the successful transaction of the examination fee is March 11, 2025. The correction window will open on March 13 and will close on March 15, 2025. The examination will be held on April 26, 2025. The examination medium is in English only. The duration of the exam is 2 hours 30 minutes.

JIPMAT 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

2. Click on JIPMAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC (NCL) category will have to pay ₹2000/- as application fee. SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Transgender category candidates will have to pay ₹1000/-. Candidates belonging outside India will have to pay ₹10000/- as application fee. Pay fee using through Net-Banking/Debit Card (except Master / Visa Card) / Credit Card / UPI and keep proof of fee paid.

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is an Examination for Admission to IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for 2025-26 Academic Session. The selection and admission to the Institutions is subject to fulfilling the Admission Criteria, Eligibility, Rank in Merit List, Medical Fitness, Verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the respective IIM. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JIPMAT.