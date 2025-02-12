Menu Explore
TJEE 2025: Tripura JEE registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 12, 2025 10:08 AM IST

TJEE 2025 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has started the TJEE 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

TJEE 2025: Tripura JEE registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply
TJEE 2025: Tripura JEE registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply

The registration process started on February 10 and will end on February 18, 2025.

CUET PG 2025: Last date today to make corrections on application form, direct link here

The tentative exam date is April 25, 2025. The examination will be held in three shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and third shift from 3 pm to 3.45 pm. Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology will be held in second shift and Mathematics paper in the third shift.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects.

Direct link to apply for TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

2. Click on TJEE 2025 direct link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can register online.

4. Once registration is done login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 550/- for general male candidates, 450/- for SC/ST male candidates and 350/- for all female candidates and BPL (male and female) candidates. The application fee should be paid through online mode by NET Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TBJEE.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
