Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
CUET PG 2025: Last date today to make corrections on application form, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 12, 2025 09:24 AM IST

CUET PG 2025 correction window closes today, February 12, 2025. The direct link to make changes is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the correction window for CUET PG 2025 on February 12, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of NTA CUET at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/. The link will remain active till 11.50 pm today.

CUET PG 2025: Last date today to make corrections on application form, link here(Unsplash)
The official notice reads, "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 12 February 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.).Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI."

What is allowed to change?

1. Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the fields- Candidate name or Father name or Mother name.

2. Candidates can change all the fields- Class 10/ equivalent details, Class 12/ equivalent details, Graduation Details, Post Graduation Details.

3. Candidates shall be allowed to change Examination Cities based on the permanent and present address.

4. Candidate shall be allowed to change all the fields: Date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/ PwBD, Test paper code.

What is not allowed to be changed?

1. Candidates should not be allowed to change- mobile number, email address, address (permanent and present), photograph and signature.

CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be available on first week of March 2025 and the admit card link will be activated 3/4 days before the actual date of the examination, as per the information bulletin.

The CUET PG examination will be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025. CUET (PG) - 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes and each question paper will comprise 75 questions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

Official Notice Here

Direct link to make corrections here 

