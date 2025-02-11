MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's how to download

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025) admit cards on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates need to furnish the application number and date of birth as the login credentials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download their admit cards can visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

About the exam:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the State Services Preliminary Examination on February 16, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

Candidates appearing for the MPPSC SSE Prelims examination will need to answer questions that will be in the objective-type format. There will be two question papers, each carrying 200 marks and lasting two hours.

To download the admit card, candidates need to furnish the application number and date of birth as the login credentials. The Prelims papers will have 100 questions, each carrying two marks.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should ensure that personal details mentioned in the document, such as photo, name and signature, have been printed correctly. If there is any error, they should report it immediately to the commission.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2025:

Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Open the SSC prelims admit card download link given on the home page.

Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.

Submit and download the admit card.

For more information, visit the official website.

The Prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination, meaning marks obtained in this exam will not be counted while preparing the final merit list.

