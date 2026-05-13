National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for JIPMAT 2026 on May 13, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/.

JIPMAT 2026: Last date to apply today at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/, direct link to register here

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The last date for a successful final transaction of fees is May 14, 2026. The correction window will open on May 15 and will close on May 17, 2026.

The examination will be held on June 7, 2026. The exam will be conducted in single shift- from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The medium of the question paper shall be in English only. The question paper comprises of 100 questions of 400 marks. The question paper is divided into three sections- Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2026

JIPMAT 2026: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on JIPMAT 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on JIPMAT 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay examination fee of ₹2200/- if belonging to General/OBC(NCL)* category and ₹1100/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ GenEWS** /Transgender. The payment of application fee should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card / NetBanking/UPI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay examination fee of ₹2200/- if belonging to General/OBC(NCL)* category and ₹1100/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ GenEWS** /Transgender. The payment of application fee should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card / NetBanking/UPI. {{/usCountry}}

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