Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 released on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link here
competitive exams

JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 released on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link here

JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:16 AM IST
JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 released on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link here(HT FILE)

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on August 10, 2021.

Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA.

Direct link to download

JIPMAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

• Click on JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter your login details.

• Your admit card will open.

• Candidates can check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will not be sent to the candidates via post. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JIPMAT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam admit card national testing agency education
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP