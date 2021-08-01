JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 released on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on August 10, 2021.

Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA.

Direct link to download

JIPMAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

• Click on JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter your login details.

• Your admit card will open.

• Candidates can check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will not be sent to the candidates via post. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JIPMAT.