JIPMER 2024 registration ends today, direct link and how to apply
As per the official timeline by the institute, the registration window will close at 4.00 pm on April 23, 2024.
The registration window to register for the Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) & Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will close today, April 23, 2024. The registration is for the July session of the courses.
As per the official timeline by the institute, the registration window will close at 4.00 pm on April 23, 2024. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 9.00 am to 10.30 am.
Candidates can expect the publication of the merit list on or before May 15, 2024. As a part of the admission process, the submission of original certificates, Payment of Admission Fees, Medical Board Examination, etc will take place on or before June 28, 2024. The commencement of the course is scheduled to start on July 1, 2024.
JIPMER 2024 exam will be conducted in 8 cities in the country. They are: Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Puducherry and Kochi. Candidates can download their Hall Tickets for the Entrance Examination from April 29, 2024, at 04:00 PM onwards.
Steps to apply:
Visit the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in
Find the link to register for JIPMER 2024 entrance exam on the home page and click it
Furnish the required information, submit documents and pay the application fee
Once the final submission is made, a page pops up with the confirmation about the registration
Take a print out of the page for future needs
