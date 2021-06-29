Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKBOSE NTSE Stage 1 Result 2021 declared, check list of qualified candidates
competitive exams

JKBOSE NTSE Stage 1 Result 2021 declared, check list of qualified candidates

JKBOSE has declared the NTSE Stage 1 results 2020-2021.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:43 PM IST
NTS examination stage-I result declared(Photo for representation)

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the National Talent Search (NTS) stage-I examination 2020-2021. The examination was held on February 6, 2021, at various centers across Jammu and Kashmir, including UT Ladakh.

The second stage of the National Talent Search Examination will be conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi. The date of the examination will be notified soon by NCERT.

All the candidates appearing for NTSE Stage-II are advised to be in touch with the NCERT website for updates.

Here is the direct link to check the NTSE 2020-2021 stage-I result

Candidates can also check stage-I result on the official website of the JKBOSE:

Visit the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Click on the link given to check the result for stage-I NTS examination

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the hard copy of the same for future reference

