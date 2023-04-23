JKCET 2023 registration deadline extended till April 30, apply at jkbopee.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination, JKBOPEE has extended the registration deadline for admission to Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses-2023 till April 30. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.jkbopee.gov.in.

JKCET 2023 registration deadline extended till April 30

Previously the deadline for the submission of the application form was April 24. Candidates can check the detailed notice here. Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an applictaion fee.

Direct link to apply

JKCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.jkbopee.gov.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

The applicants can also contact the Help Desk of the I.T. Section of the BOPEE at 0194-2437647 / 0194-2433590/ / 0191-2470102/0191-2479371 or Email- at helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com for any assistance/guidance in this regard.

