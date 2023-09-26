JKPSC AE exam 2023 admit cards released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link
JKPSC releases admit cards for AE exam on October 2. Candidates can download from jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) written examination (Objective Type) today, September 26. Candidates who will appear for the AE examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can download their JKPSC AE exam admit card by logging in to their account.
The written test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) will be conducted on October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
Direct link to download the JKPSC AE exam admit card
JKPSC AE exam 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, log in to your account
Key in your login details
Click on the admit card menu
Download the JKPSC AE admit card 2023
Take print for future reference.
