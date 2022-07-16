JKPSC CCE admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link
Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released admit card of the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Candidates who will appear for the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.
The JKPSC CCE prelims examination will be conducted on July 31.
JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022: How to download
Visit the official website of the JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, “15/07/2022 Admit Cards for Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary), 2022”
Key in your log in details
Download and take print out for future reference.