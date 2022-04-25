JKPSC CCE Exam 2022 application process begins at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on April 25 has begun the online applications for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Candidates can apply for till May 15 at the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC KAS prelims 2022 will be held on June 26, while the main exam will be conducted on October 28.

This recruitment drive will fill 220 vacancies, 100 of which are Junior Scale positions in the J&K Administrative Service, 50 in the J&K Police Service, and 70 in the J&K Accounts Service.

Application fee: The application fee of ₹1000 for general candidates and ₹500 for reserved candidates.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised college or university in any field.

JKPSC CEE exam: How to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Go to 'Recruitment' – 'Job/Online Application' – 'Combined Competitive Preliminary'.

Register and afterwards click the apply link

Fill the application form and submit in your documents

Pay the fee and submit the form

Take print out of the application form.