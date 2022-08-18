JKPSC CCE (KAS) prelims results 2022 out; 4932 candidates selected for mains

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced results of Combined Competitive Examination(CCE) 2022. Aspirants can visit japsc.nic.in to check JKPSC KAS prelims results, 2022.

This year, a total of 4932 candidates have been recommended for the mains examination and result of 1 candidate stands withheld in the merit list.

JKPSC CCE mains exam will be held on November 21. The date is tentative, which means it may change later depending upon circumstances. A detailed notification in this regard will be issued soon, the commission has said.

Aspirants mentioned on the merit list will have to apply for the mains exam separately, it added.

How to check JKPSC CCE (KAS) prelims results 2022

Go to japsc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the notification titled ‘J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 - Declaration of result thereof.’ Read the notification and go to Annexure-A and check result using your roll number.

Here is the notification:

