JKPSC Judicial Services Mains 2023 admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct to download

J&K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam Admit Card Released.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam admit card. Candidates who will appear for the Judicial Service Mains exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.
J& K Judicial Service Main admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main Admit Card 2023 link
Key in your log credentials
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
