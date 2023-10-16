Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC KAS answer key 2023 of prelims exam out on jkpsc.nic.in, check here

JKPSC KAS answer key 2023 of prelims exam out on jkpsc.nic.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 16, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Candidates who have taken the exam can now visit the commission's website, jkpsc.nic.in and check it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released preliminary answer key of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (JKPSC CCE Prelims, also known as JKPSC KAS) 2023. Candidates who have taken the exam can now visit the commission's website, jkpsc.nic.in and check it.

JKPSC KAS answer key 2023 of prelims exam out (Shutterstock)

Candidates have been asked by the commission to match their answers and in case of any objection, they can raise it using the form annexed with the answer key. For this, they will have to provide documentary evidence and pay a fee of 500 per question in the form of demand draft drawn in favour of Demand Draft drawn in favour of COE, J&K PSC to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Representations can be submitted from October 16 to 18, the commission said. The fee will be refunded if the representation is found to be correct/genuine.

The JKPSC CEE examination was held on October 15. The General Studies I examination was held from 10 am to 12 pm and the General Studies II examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

JKPSC CCE (KAS) preliminary exam answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

Open the answer key link.

Download the PDF file and check correct answers to questions asked.

Check the answer key below:

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP