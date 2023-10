JKPSC KAS answer key 2023 of prelims exam out on jkpsc.nic.in, check here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released preliminary answer key of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (JKPSC CCE Prelims, also known as JKPSC KAS) 2023. Candidates who have taken the exam can now visit the commission's website, jkpsc.nic.in and check it.

JKPSC KAS answer key 2023 of prelims exam out (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates have been asked by the commission to match their answers and in case of any objection, they can raise it using the form annexed with the answer key. For this, they will have to provide documentary evidence and pay a fee of ₹500 per question in the form of demand draft drawn in favour of Demand Draft drawn in favour of COE, J&K PSC to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Representations can be submitted from October 16 to 18, the commission said. The fee will be refunded if the representation is found to be correct/genuine.

The JKPSC CEE examination was held on October 15. The General Studies I examination was held from 10 am to 12 pm and the General Studies II examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

JKPSC CCE (KAS) preliminary exam answer key: Know how to download

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

Open the answer key link.

Download the PDF file and check correct answers to questions asked.

Check the answer key below:

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON