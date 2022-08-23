Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam date released at jkpsc.nic.in

Published on Aug 23, 2022 05:41 PM IST

JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam date released and the admit card will be made available for students from August 25.

JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam date released at jkpsc.nic.in(Getty Images)
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. According to the official notification JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination will be held on Sunday September 4. The admit card for the examination will be available on the official website of JKPSC from August 25.

JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates who will appear for the JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination can check the detailed examination schedule below.

