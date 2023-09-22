Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSET 2023 admit card released at www.jujkset.in, download link here

JKSET 2023 admit card released at www.jujkset.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 22, 2023 12:12 PM IST

University of Jammu releases admit card for JKSET/LASET 2023 exam on October 1. Download from www.jujkset.in.

The University of Jammu has released the admit card for the J&K State Eligibility Test 2023 today, September 22. Candidates who will appear for the JKSET or LASET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.jujkset.in.

University of Jammu releases admit card for JKSET/LASET 2023 exam on www.jujkset.in

The JKSET/LASET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 1.

Direct link to download the admit card

JKSET/LASET 2023 admit card know how to download

Visit the official website at www.jujkset.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the JKSET 2023 admit card

Take the printout for future reference.

The State Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of UT of J&K (JKSET) and UT of Ladakh (LASET). JKSET/LASET - 2023 is conducted for 39 subjects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP