JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance admit cards: Know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Mar 13, 2023 01:10 PM IST

JKSSB released the admit card for the examination conducted for the post of Accounts Assistant at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance admit cards: Know how to download
ByHT Education Desk

The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the examination conducted for the post of Accounts Assistant. The examination will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Level 1 admit cards or City Intimation was released on the official website of JKSSB from March 9 to March 12.

The Final / Level-2 Admit Card, which will show the Name and Address of the Test Center, will be made available three days prior to the exam date(s).

Direct link to apply

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Downloa and take the printout for future reference.

