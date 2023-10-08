Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 08, 2023 08:14 PM IST

JKSSB releases answer key for Data Entry Operator post

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the answer key for the post of Data Entry Operator today, October 8. Candidates can download the JKSSB DEO answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB releases answer key for Data Entry Operator post

The JKSSB conducted the written examination for the post of Data Entry Operator will be conducted on October 8. Candidates can raise objections/representations in offline mode in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar. The objection will be accepted for three working days starting from October 9. The objection fee is 200 per question.

Direct link to download JKSSB DEO answer key 2023

JKSSB answer key 2023: Know how to download

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Data Entry Operator, Election Department, held on 08-10-2023”.

JKSSB answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key jkssb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP