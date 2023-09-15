JKSSB Draftsman exam 2023 admit card release date out at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card release date for the post of Draftsman (Civil). The admit card for the Draftsman(Civil) exam will be out on September 17. The JKSSC Draftsman examination will be held on September 24. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

“Admit Cards for the candidates, whose examination is scheduled on 24-09-2023, shall be hosted on JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 17.09.2023 (04:00 PM) to 24.09.2023”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Draftsman exam 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Key in your login details

Your Draftsman exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to the Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.