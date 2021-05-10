JKSSB postpones OMR/CBT exams for various posts due to COVID surge

Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed OMR/CBT examinations for various posts amid the present COVID 19 situation in the UT.

The examinations were scheduled to be held from May 24 to May 31.

The revised date is yet to be released.

The official notice reads,” Whereas, due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached to the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/ notified dates in view of the prevailing situation”.

It further says, "Now, therefore, in view of the above, the OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted w.e.f. 24th May to 31st May 2021 is hereby postponed till further notice”.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of JKSSB.