JNU PG 2nd merit list releasing tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, know how to check

Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:16 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the second PG merit list 2022 on November 8.

ByHT Education Desk

The JNU second PG merit list 2022 will be released by Jawaharlal Nehru University tomorrow, November 8. Candidates can access the JNU 2nd PG Merit List 2022 by logging in with their application number and password. JNU merit list for postgraduate programmes will be available at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates can block their seats till November 10. The JNU PG First merit list was released on November 2. The JNU third and supernumerary seat will be released on November 13. The JNU PG classes will commence from November 28

JNU PG 2nd merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your log in details

Check and take print for future reference.

