JNU UG Merit list releasing today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, know how to check

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, October 17. Candidates can check the JNU UG Merit list on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The JNU application process for undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses commenced on September 27 and ended on October 12. The Common University Entrance Examination (CUEE) will be used by the JNU this year to admit candidates to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes .

JNU UG Merit list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your log in details

Check result and take print out for future reference.