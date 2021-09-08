Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNUEE admit cards 2021 to release today at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE admit card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday release the admit cards for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Candidates who registered for the JNUEE 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of NTA at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Archive)

JNUEE admit card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday release the admit cards for  Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021. Candidates who registered for the JNUEE 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of NTA at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The JNUEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 in two sessions from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

"Admission to JNU is based on the performance of candidates in the All India Level Entrance Examination, which is known as the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The final selection is based upon the performance of candidates in the CBT for all programmes of study (except Ph.D.). For Selection in Ph.D. through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, candidates are called for viva voce and final merit list is made with 70% weightage to CBT score and 30% weightage to Viva", reads the information bulletin released on the official website.

How to download JNUEE admit card 2021:

Visit the official site of NTA JNU at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click on "JNUEE admit card 2021" link available on the home page (when available.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

