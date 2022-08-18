JoSAA Counselling: Website of IIT, NIT admission through JEE Mains, Adv launched

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has launched the website where counselling for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 qualified candidates will be hosted.

JoSAA is responsible for holding counselling processes for admission under IIT and NIT+ (NIT, IIIT, etc) systems. The website is josaa.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main can apply for admission under the NIT+ system for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

Further, those who qualify in JEE Advanced can apply under the NIT+ system.

JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counselling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats.

Seat allocation through JoSAA involves 6 rounds. After this, CSAB will conduct two special rounds.

More details on JoSAA counselling 2022 will be available soon on the official website.