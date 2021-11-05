Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JPSC Combined Civil Service Main Exam 2021 to be conducted in January

JPSC Combined Civil Service Main Exam 2021 will be conducted in January 2022. Candidates can check the official notice given below. 
JPSC Combined Civil Service Main Exam 2021 to be conducted in January
Published on Nov 05, 2021 10:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC Combined Civil Service Main Exam 2021 date. The examination will be conducted on January 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination can check the main exam date on the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. 

As per the official notice, the Combined Civil Service examination will be conducted in January 2022. The exam schedule will be released by the Commission in due course of time. The notice will be available on the official website soon. 

The main examination will consist of written exam and interview. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks. The total marks for interview test would be 100 and there shall be no minimum qualifying marks therein. 

The prelims result for Combined Civil Service examination was declared on November 2, 2021. The JPSC CCS preliminary examination 2021 was held on September 19 and the answer key for the examination was released on September 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 252 posts in the organisation. 

