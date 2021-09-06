Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JPSC prelims admit cards 2021 for combined civil services exam out, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 03:54 PM IST
JPSC admit cards: Candidates who have registered for the JPSC exam-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.(jpsc.gov.in)

JPSC prelims admit cards 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the JPSC exam-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

The Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2021 is scheduled to be held on September 19, 2021 in two shifts from 10am to 12 noon and from 2pm to 4pm.

Direct link to download JPSC Combined Civil Services admit card 2021 

How to download JPSC Combined Civil Services admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Civil Services (P.T) Examination-2021, Advt. No. 01/2021".

A new webpage will display on the screen.

Click on the "Login for Download Admit Card" link.

Enter the login credentials and click on 'Login'.

The admit card will display on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

