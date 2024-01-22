close_game
JSSC CGL 2023 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, direct link here

JSSC CGL 2023 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2024 12:19 PM IST

JGGLCCE 2023 admit card available for download on JSSC's official website. The exam is to be conducted on January 28 and February 4, 2024.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their log in credentials.

JSSC releases admit cards for JGGLCCE 2023, download now

Direct link to download JSSC CGL admit card.

The Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023 will be conducted on January 28 and February 4, 2024.

Admit card notice

JSSC CGL 2023 admit card 2023: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card link:

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Exam and College Guide
Monday, January 22, 2024
