JSSC JMSCCE admit card released at jssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023), today December 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jssc.nic.in. JSSC has released the admit card for JMSCCE 2023 reexamination scheduled for December 24, 2023(HT file)

The Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) reexamination is scheduled for December 24, 2023, according to the notice issued by the JSSC.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

JMSCCE 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the JMSCCE 2023 admit card, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 admit card link

Next, click on the "Admit Card Link for JMSCCE-2023"

Key in your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.