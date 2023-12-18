JSSC JMSCCE admit card released at jssc.nic.in, here's direct link
JSSC has released the admit card for JMSCCE 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023), today December 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) reexamination is scheduled for December 24, 2023, according to the notice issued by the JSSC.
Direct link to download admit card
JMSCCE 2023 admit card: How to download
To download the JMSCCE 2023 admit card, follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 admit card link
Next, click on the "Admit Card Link for JMSCCE-2023"
Key in your credentials
Check and download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.