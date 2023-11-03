Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card releasing today at kmatindia.com, here’s how to download

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will release the Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card on November 3, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com.

The admit card for the examination will be released at 4 pm today. The examination will be conducted on November 5, 2023. KMAT 2023 Test will have a time duration of 2 hours. It will be a Home Based Online Remote Proctored Test.

Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com.

Click on Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 will be conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) for admission to 189+ AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka. KMAT 2023 is an All India exam that will be held in more than 10 cities in Bangalore and Karnataka and across the country. KMAT 2023 is open to candidates from all parts of India and Abroad.

