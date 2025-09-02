Karnataka KSET 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test or KSET 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka KSET 2025 registration begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

KSET 2025: Direct link to apply

The last date to apply for KSET 2025 is September 18, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is September 19, 2025.

KEA has also released the subject-wise syllabus for KSET 2025 on the official website.

As per the schedule, hall tickets for KSET 2025 will be released on October 24 and the examination will be held on November 2.

The application fee for KSET 2025 is ₹1,000 for general, category IIA, IIB, IIIB and other state candidates. For category I, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates, the application fee is ₹700. Candidates need to pay the application fee online.

KSET 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for KSET 2025 by following the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the admissions tab. After that, open the KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST(K-SET)-2025 tab

3. Open the KSET 2025 registratration link.

4. Provide the requested information to complete the registration process.

5. Fill out the application form

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Upload documents, review the application form, and submit it.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Save a copy of the same for future needs.

For further details, candidates can check the official website of KEA.