Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, download here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022). The KEA PGCET 2022 answer key is available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA declared Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 on December 29. Karnataka PGCET entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022.

Direct link to download M.Tech answer key

Direct link to download MCA answer key

Direct link to download MBA answer key

Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key: How to download

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future reference.