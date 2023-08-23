Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam postponed, official notice at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has postponed Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam. The official notice regarding postponement of the examination is available on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the decision to postpone the examination was taken after students informed KEA that in few varsities final semester degree examinations will be conducted during September and requested them to postpone PGCET 2023 exam.

In view of the final degree exams not getting completed and considering the interest of the students, PGCET scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023 for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published on the website in due course of time.

The examination was supposed to be conducted in two shifts. Based on the performance of the candidates in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test the merit / rank list will be prepared and published. All the eligible candidates who have got the requisite percentage of marks as the case may be will be allowed to participate for document verification process and later online seat allotment process in the order of their merit / rank, as per the time schedule which will be notified later. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

