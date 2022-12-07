Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: Objection window again extended till December 10

Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 objection window. The objection window has been extended till December 10, 2022. Candidate can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official website, Provisional Key answer objections is opened till 10/12/2022 before 05.00 PM & send the objections through email ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. To raise objections candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Go to the admissions section and open the PG CET 2022 link.

Now, open the link to check answer keys.

Login with your CET number and date of birth.

View the answer key and follow the given steps to raise objections.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the objection window was opened till December 6, 2022, which has been extended. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}