KARTET 2021: Karnataka TET on August 22, apply now

Centralised Admission Cell, Department of Karnataka Public instruction, Govt of Karnataka has notified advertisement for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

The last date to apply is on or before July 20.

KARTET 2021 examination will be conducted on Sunday, August 22 for Paper-1 (for teaching classes 1st to 5th) and paper-II (for teaching classes 6th to8th).

The Karnataka Government has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the examination to the KARTET-2021 to the Centralised Admission Cell (CAC), office of the commissioner of Public instruction, Bangalore.

Admit card: Candidates can download their admit card for KARTET-2021 from August 12 onwards through the official website at http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

KARTET 2021 : How to apply for Karnataka TET2021

Visit the official website of the department at http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

Fill the application form

Upload the scanned copies of the photo and signature

Pay the application fee and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Note: The date of examination is subject to change due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the department at http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/ for regular updates.