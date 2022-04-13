KCET 2022: Karnataka CET registration trial link released on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released KCET 2022 registration trial link on April 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can apply for KCET trail through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice released by the Authority, the trial application of CET 2022 is hosted on KEA website. The link is enabled for students to have an hands-on experience in filling the application. Candidates can select this link and fill the details online for practice purpose.

<strong>Direct link for trial link</strong>

KCET 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2022 trial link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill up the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGCET registration process was scheduled to begin on April 5 but on April 6, the KEA released a notification saying the registration commencement date as April 12. However, the direct link to apply has not been activated yet. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of KEA.

