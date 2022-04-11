KCET 2022 registration begins tomorrow; Here's how to apply on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the registration process for UGCET 2022, also known as Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 tomorrow, April 11, on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The entrance examination is for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

The registration process was scheduled to begin on April 5 but on April 6, the KEA released the detailed notification for the test that mentions the registration commencement date as April 12. Ahead of registration, the exam conducting authority will release the information bulletin.

Biology and Mathematics papers of KCET 2022 will take place on June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers are scheduled for June 17.

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

<strong>KCET 2022 notification</strong>

How to apply for KCET 2022

Go to kea.kar.nic.in Under the ‘Admissions’ section, select UGCET 2022 and click on the registration link on the next page. The registration link may also be available on the homepage under the ‘Flash News’ or ‘Latest Announcements’ section. Register to get your login credentials. Now, login with your credentials to fill the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit your application form. Take a printout of the final page.

Candidates should keep details of Class 12 and Class 10 final exam, Aadhar number, date of birth proof, residential address, caste certificate (if applicable), scanned image of own signature, parents' signature and their passport-size photographs ready to apply for the exam.