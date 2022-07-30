KCET Result 2022 announced: Steps to check result at kea.kar.nic.in
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 11:06 AM IST
KCET result 2022 has been declared on kea.kar.nic.in. These are the steps to check result
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results on July 30. KCET results are available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. KCET result live updates
This year, over 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examination.
KEA released the KCET provisional answer keys on June 22. The KCET entrance test took place on June 16 and 17.
KCET result 2022: How to check
Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, look for the result link
Key in your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and take print out for future use.
