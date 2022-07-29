KCET Result 2022 Live: KEA Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results tomorrow, July 30 at 11 am. KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. This year, over 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the state-level entrance exam.

Prior to result declaration, KEA released provisional answer keys on June 22 and allowed students to raise objections. The entrance test took place on June 16 and 17.

KCET or UGCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses at undergraduate level.

Along with KCET results, KEA will announce names of Pharmacy and Engineering toppers, cut-off scores, etc.

