KCET Result 2022 Live: KEA Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in
- KCET Results 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Latest updates here.
KCET Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results tomorrow, July 30 at 11 am. KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. This year, over 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the state-level entrance exam.
Prior to result declaration, KEA released provisional answer keys on June 22 and allowed students to raise objections. The entrance test took place on June 16 and 17.
KCET or UGCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses at undergraduate level.
Along with KCET results, KEA will announce names of Pharmacy and Engineering toppers, cut-off scores, etc.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 29, 2022 08:23 PM IST
KCET result 2020: Exam date and time
KCET exam date: July 30
KCET exam time: 11 am
-
Jul 29, 2022 07:52 PM IST
KCET result 2022: 210829 candidates have appeared for exam
This year a total of 210829 candidates have appeared for the KCET 2022 examination.
-
Jul 29, 2022 07:18 PM IST
KCET result 2022: Result tomorrow at 11 am
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test result tomorrow at 11 am.
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:30 PM IST
KCET result 2022: UGCET result on July 30
KEA will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results tomorrow, July 30
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:45 PM IST
KCET 2022 exam was held on June 16 and 17
The KCET test took place on June 16 and 17. The KCET 2022 examination was taken by over 2.2 lakh students.
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:15 PM IST
KCET result 2022: Websites to check
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:49 PM IST
KCET Result 2022: Answer key already released
The provisional answer key for KCET 20222 was released on June 22.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:28 PM IST
KCET result 2022: Top Engineering colleges in Karnataka
These are some of the top Engineering colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF rankings:
Visvesvaraya Technological University (NIRF rank: 49)
Manipal Institute of Technology (55)
M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (67)
International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (81)
B.M.S. College of Engineering (83)
R.V. College of Engineering (89)
Siddaganga Institute of Technology (97)
PES University (100)
Jain University, Bangalore (115)
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:59 PM IST
KCET result 2022: Cut-off marks
Along with KCET results, KEA will also announce cut-off marks for various streams and categories.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:31 PM IST
How to check KCET results 2022
- Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
- Go to UG-CET 2022 under admissions section.
- Click on the KCET result link.
- Enter the required login details.
- Submit and view result.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:29 PM IST
KCET result 2022: Where to check
Once announced, candidates can check Karnataka CET results on kea.kar.nic.in or on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:29 PM IST
KCET result 2022 date and time
KEA will announce Karnataka CET results 2022 on July 30.
RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, list here
- RSMSSB has announced the main exam result for Village Development officer on July 29.
KCET Result 2022 Live: KEA Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in
- KCET Results 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Latest updates here.
KCET Result 2022: Here's list of top Engineering, Pharmacy colleges in Karnataka
- KCET Result 2022: List of top Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF 2022 rankings.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5, morning shift BTech paper analysis
- JEE Main BTech paper analysis (day 5, morning shift) based on students' feedback)
NEET UG 2022 provisional answer keys soon on neet.nta.nic.in; How to download
- NEET Answer Key 2022: NTA will soon release provisional answer keys on neet.nta.nic.in. Here are the steps to download it.
MHT CET 2022 PCB admit cards out, how to download hall ticket
- MHT CET 2022 admit cards for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group released on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
SSC Delhi police head constable and constable driver exam 2022 schedule released
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the posts of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022.
IIT Kanpur launches GATE 2023 website; online application begins on August 30
- The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has launched the official website for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on July 27, 2022.
FSSAI CBT stage 2 exam schedule released for assistant manager & other posts
- FSSAI CBT stage 2 exam schedule: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the tentative dates for the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 exam.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 4 paper 1 afternoon exam analysis
- JEE Main 2022 Session 2: July 28 BTech afternoon shift paper analysis based on students' feedback.
MHT CET admit cards 2022 for PCB group released, direct link for hall ticket
- MHT CET admit cards 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET CELL) has released the Maharashtra CET 2022 hall tickets for the PCB group.
AP TET admit card 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to download
- AP TET admit card 2022: Andhra Pradesh Government has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022.
AP ICET 2022: Last date to raise objection till July 29, direct link here
- AP ICET 2022 application window to raise objections will be closed on Friday, July 29.
AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here
- Andhra Pradesh Government has released the AP TET 2022 admit card at aptet.apcfss.in.
KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce results soon
- KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce KEAM results soon on cee.kerala.gov.in.