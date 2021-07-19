KEAM 2021 Admit Card released on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala has released KEAM 2021 Admit Card on July 19, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy Entrance Examination KEAM 2021 can download the admit card through the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM examination will be conducted on August 5, 2021. Candidates should note that KEAM 2021 admit card is mandatory for the exam. KEAM Paper I for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II for Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be pen and paper-based.

KEAM 2021 Admit Card: How to download

The admit card can be downloaded by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on KEAM 2021 Admit Card link available on the home page.

• Enter the details required in the boxes.

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2021 which was postponed to avoid a clash with the Joint Entrance Examination which was to be conducted during the last week of July 2021.

