Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KEAM 2023 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Exam 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 Admit Card out at cee.kerala.gov.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entrance examination will be conducted on May 17, 2023 in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

“Engineering/ Pharmacy Admit Card Released. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Courses can download their Admit Card now. Logon to KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal”, read the official website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KEAM 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results will be announced on or before June 20, 2023. The rank list will be available to candidates on or before July 20, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON