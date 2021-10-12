Kerala graduate level common prelims exam admit card at keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the graduate level common preliminary examination scheduled to be held on October 23. The admit card for the exam scheduled on October 30 will be released on October 13.

The admit cards are available on the official website of the Kerala PSC, keralapsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held for selection to various posts: Sales Assistant in Handicraft Development Corporation of Kerala, Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee) in Kerala Civil Police, Assistant in Kerala Administrative Tribunal, Divisional Accountant in Kerala General Services, Confidential Assistant in Kerala Live Stock Development Board Ltd., Junior Receptionist in Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. and others.

“In addition to the Admission Tickets, candidates have to produce the original of any one of the following documents to prove their identity at the time of examination,” the Commission has said. The list of the documents is given in the notification available on the website of the Commission.

“After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has said.