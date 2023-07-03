Kerala KMAT answer key 2023 for session 2 out on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued provisional answer key of the second session of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023). Candidates who took the test can download it from cee.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

Kerala KMAT answer key 2023 for session 2 released(HT File)

The second session of KMAT 2023 took place yesterday, July 2.

Here is the direct link to download KMAT 2023 session 2 answer key

The answer key of KMAT has been published in PDF and no login credential is required to download it. It has been published in the pattern of question, options and correct option.

How to download KMAT answer key 2023

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in. Now, open the KMAT 2023 candidate portal for session 2. On the left hand side, open the answer key option. A PDF will open. Check correct answers given and calculate your marks.

