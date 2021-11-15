Kerala: KPSC reschedules research officer exam, admit cards tomorrow

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has rescheduled the research officer exam on November 30. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28. The admit cards for this exam will be released on November 16, the KPSC has informed candidates.

“Candidates who successfully submit their confirmation on or before 11.09.2021 can download the Admission Tickets through their One Time Registration Profile in the website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 16.11.2021,” the update available on the official website of the KPSC reads.

A total of 9,887 candidates will appear for the research officer exam.

The exam will carry a total of 100 marks out of which 40 marks will be related to statistics, 30 for economics, 20 for mathematics and the rest 10 marks for general knowledge, current affairs & renaissance in Kerala. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 15 minutes and the medium of the question paper will be in English. The exam will be held in OMR mode.

“After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has informed candidates.