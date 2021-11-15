Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala: KPSC reschedules research officer exam, admit cards tomorrow
competitive exams

Kerala: KPSC reschedules research officer exam, admit cards tomorrow

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct research officer exam on November 30.
Kerala: KPSC reschedules research officer exam, admit cards tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has rescheduled the research officer exam on November 30. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28. The admit cards for this exam will be released on November 16, the KPSC has informed candidates.

“Candidates who successfully submit their confirmation on or before 11.09.2021 can download the Admission Tickets through their One Time Registration Profile in the website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 16.11.2021,” the update available on the official website of the KPSC reads.

A total of 9,887 candidates will appear for the research officer exam.

The exam will carry a total of 100 marks out of which 40 marks will be related to statistics, 30 for economics, 20 for mathematics and the rest 10 marks for general knowledge, current affairs & renaissance in Kerala. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 15 minutes and the medium of the question paper will be in English. The exam will be held in OMR mode.

RELATED STORIES

“After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has informed candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kpsc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download

RPSC statistical officer exam on December 18

HPSC interview date for scientist, audit officer, asst professor posts announced

Jharkhand civil services main exam registration from Nov 16: JPSC
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP