Kerala TET Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release Kerala TET Admit Card 2021 on August 25, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on August 31, September 1 and 3, 2021.

The exam on August 31 and September 1 will be conducted in single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and in double shifts on September 3, 2021- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Kerala TET Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on Kerala TET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of written examination. The Kerala TET examination comprises four categories for different classes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.