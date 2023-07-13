KLEE 2023 registration for 5-year integrated LLB begins on cee.kerala.gov.in

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the online application process for KLEE 2023. Candidates who want to appear in the entrance exam for admission to five yer integrated LLB courses offered by government Law colleges and participating private self-financing law colleges in Kerala can apply for KLEE 2023 on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KLEE 2023 registration begins on cee.kerala.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link to apply (first register and then login, fill the form).

The last date to apply for the exam is July 19, 4 pm. However, candidates who successfully pay the application fee by this deadline can upload all other required documents/certificates till July 22, 4 pm.

While any Indian citizen can apply for the test, only Kerala origin candidates are eligible for reservation and fee concession, CEE Kerala has informed.

The age of candidates should be at least 17 years as on December 31, 2023. The upper age limit will be subject to the final order of the Supreme Court, it added.

The entrance examination will be held on August 6 (Sunday) at centres across all districts in Kerala. Detailed time schedule will be notified later.

Questions of the entrance examination will be based on General English, General Knowledge, Arithmetic & Mental ability and Aptitude for Legal Studies.

The duration of the test will be two hours in which candidates have to answer 200 objective-type questions carrying 3 marks each. For every wrong answer one mark each will be deducted.

To qualify in the exam, a General/SEBC category must get a minimum of 10 per cent of the total marks in the entrance examination and SC/ST candidates are required to score at least 5 per cent marks.

The application fee of KLEE 2023 is ₹685 for General and SEBC candidates and it is ₹345 for SC and ST candidates.

For educational qualification and other details, check the exam notification.

