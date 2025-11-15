KSET 2025 final answer key, provisional marksheet released; raise objections till Nov 17

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key of the Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (KSET)-2025 and published the provisional marksheets based on the revised responses. KSET 2025 results update: Final key out The exam occurred on November 2, with the final key available since November 15. (Santosh Kumar/File)

The KSET 2025 exam was held on November 2. The provisional answer key was uploaded on November 4, and candidates were allowed to submit objections till 5 pm on November 6. All objections received were examined by a Subject Expert Committee, following which the revised answer key was issued on November 12. The final answer key was published on November 15.

Based on the finalised responses, KEA has now released the provisional marksheet for individual candidates on its official website.

Candidates who wish to challenge their provisional marksheet may submit objections with valid supporting documents through the link available on the website. The last date to raise objections is 12 noon on November 17.

KEA has clarified that objections submitted without supporting documents, or those related to answer keys, will not be taken up for review.